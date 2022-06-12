SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former MLB player and West Sacramento native Steve Sax posted a statement on Instagram on Sunday about the death of his son, Capt. John J. Sax, who was among the five marines killed in an aircraft crash.

“My son, Captain John Jeremy Sax loved being a Marine. He loved to serve this country. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, nephew, cousin and the absolute best son any man could ask for. He is and always will be my hero,” Steve Sax said.

“I wanted to thank everyone who has reached out with kind messages of support. While I cannot thank you all personally, I can tell you that we have read every message and are so touched by the outpouring of love for my son and my family from near and far,” Sax continued.

Steve Sax, who played in the majors for 14 years, currently hosts a podcast called “Sax in the Morning.”

In his Instagram post, Sax said he’ll take some time away from his show while he and his family grieves their loss.

“I wanted to let you all know that at some point I will be back on ‘Sax in the Morning’ when the time is right, fueled by my son’s legacy and passion for life,” he said. “In the meantime, we will be replaying some great episodes and I hope you will continue to tune into the podcast. Until, then, I want to thank you for allowing us this time and space to mourn, process and grieve privately.”

“Make sure you hug those you love a little tighter today, call your kids, call your parents, tell the people you love that you love them today. Thank you all friends,” Sax continued.

Sax is a two-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers and also played for the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics.

On Saturday, the Dodgers and the Sacramento River Cats released statements on the death of Sax, who was from Placer County, on their social media channels.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened to hear about the passing of Steve Sax’s son, John, and the five Marines who lost their lives in this week’s tragic helicopter accident. Our thoughts and condolences go out to their families and friends. Los Angeles Dodgers

The River Cats are heartbroken to hear of this week’s tragic accident that took the lives of five Marines, including Steve’s Sax’s son, Cpt. John Sax. In Steve’s short time as part of the River Cats family, it was easy to see how proud he was of his son. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Sax family and the others affected. Sacramento River Cats

John J. Sax was among the five Marines that were killed in the MV-22B Osprey Crash that occurred in Glamis in Imperial County on June 8.

According to the U.S. Marine Corps, the other four Marines who died in the crash are:

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot

Cpl. Seth D. Ramuson, 21, Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Cheif

The victims were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton and were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39 and the 3rd Marine Aircraft wing, according to the Marine Corps.