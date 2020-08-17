Jones Fire burning west of Nevada City prompts mandatory evacuations

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuations have been ordered as crews battle the Jones Fire in Nevada County in South Yuba River Canyon, just west of Nevada City.
The fire has burned approximately 40 acres and is 0% contained. Officials say it has the potential to grow to 400-500 acres.
Mandatory evacuations are in progress for the following areas: Jones Bar Road, Nishinam Gulch Road, Yuba Crest Drive, McKitrick Ranch Road, Pau Hana Way, Little Bear Lane, Hoot Owl Road, Arctic Owl Road, Willo Wisp Court, Fenton Way, Woolman Lane, Toller Ridge Court, Rush Creek Way.
A temporary evacuation center has been opened at Ready Springs School. Large animals can be taken to the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
