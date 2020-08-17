Jones Fire burning west of Nevada City prompts mandatory evacuations

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuations have been ordered as crews battle the Jones Fire in Nevada County in South Yuba River Canyon, just west of Nevada City.

#JonesIncident Jones Bar Road in Nevada County. Fire burning from the river up toward Jones Bar Road. Currently at 40 acres. Slope driven fire, moving slowing in steep terrain with difficult access. Air resources over the fire. Resident Evacuation Center at Ready Springs School. pic.twitter.com/3niYBABIr0 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 17, 2020

The fire has burned approximately 40 acres and is 0% contained. Officials say it has the potential to grow to 400-500 acres.

#JonesIncident Jones Bar Road in Nevada County. Fire burning from the river up toward Jones Bar Road. Evacuations in place. Jones Bar and New Town Road closed. Currently at 40 acres. Potential for 400 to 500 acres. pic.twitter.com/zBmHYeQuYy — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 17, 2020

Mandatory evacuations are in progress for the following areas: Jones Bar Road, Nishinam Gulch Road, Yuba Crest Drive, McKitrick Ranch Road, Pau Hana Way, Little Bear Lane, Hoot Owl Road, Arctic Owl Road, Willo Wisp Court, Fenton Way, Woolman Lane, Toller Ridge Court, Rush Creek Way.

A temporary evacuation center has been opened at Ready Springs School. Large animals can be taken to the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

New Incident: #JonesFire off Jones Bar Rd, Yuba River Drainage, northwest of Nevada City in Nevada county is 30 acres. @CALFIRENEU pic.twitter.com/EEHtG2Lo7d — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 17, 2020

This is a developing story.