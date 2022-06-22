SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Several years into California’s legalization of recreational marijuana, a South Lake Tahoe dispensary has launched a new product for cannabis users and consumers.

A new line of cannabis-infused sodas is available at Embarc in South Lake Tahoe, with flavors available including root beer, berry lemonade, green apple and orange and cream flavors, according to a press release.

Embrac is a dispensary with other California locations in Alameda, Martinez and Fairfield.

The sodas are from Jones Soda Co., a craft soda company, who is calling the cannabis-infused soft drinks “Mary Jones.”

The “Mary Jones” sodas include 10 milligrams of cannabis and are sold in 12-ounce bottles.