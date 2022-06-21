SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Jordan Piper, the man accused in the death of his son Roman Lopez in Placerville in 2020, is now suspected of creating and possessing child pornography.

Piper, the father of 11-year-old Roman Lopez, was arraigned on murder charges in 2021, along with Lopez’s stepmother.

A new criminal complaint alleges he sexually exploited a child he was living with in 2019.

The complaint says Piper used a GoPro to record the girl at a home in Groveland, California. Recordings showed the girl “using the bathroom and bathing.”

The complaint says a video made on Oct. 19, 2019 “shows (Piper) in the act of removing the camera from behind a wall outlet in the bathroom of a rental home in Groveland, California.”

“In addition, the video camera was placed in a manner to maximize the chances of recording the genitals of Minor Victim 1 and other users of the bathroom,” the complaint says.

According to the complaint, Piper had over 400 nude still images of the minor on his phone. The images were created from screenshots of the videos recorded. The complaint also notes that there were times when Piper and the girl were alone at the home.

The devices were originally seized as part of the investigation into Lopez’s killing.

Piper was arrested in 2021 after moving to Calaveras County. He was accused of failing to provide for a child along with child abuse and torture. His partner, Lindsay Piper, is also implicated in Lopez’s death.

In January 2020, Lopez was found dead in the basement of his father’s home hours after he was reported missing.