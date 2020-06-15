Joseph DeAngelo to plead guilty, sources say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sources close to the investigation told FOX 40 that Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected East Area Rapist, will plead guilty to 88 murder, rape and other charges to avoid a death penalty trial.

A life sentence would be imposed instead.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 29, in which dozens of victims are expected to be present.

Details of the agreement have not been formalized in any court filing and are still being worked out.

But the source told FOX40 that DeAngelo will “admit guilt” in 62 charges, which include rapes that were past the statute of limitation.

FOX40 reached out to District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who said she would not comment at this time because the case is still pending.

However her office released a statement, which reads in part:

Victims and their loved ones have a right to be heard, and all six District Attorney’s Offices involved in the prosecution of People v. DeAngelo are working closely with the victims in this case to ensure their statements are considered by the Court prior to sentencing. We have a moral and ethical responsibility to consider any offer from the defense, given the massive scope of the case, the advanced age of many of the victims and witnesses, and our inherent obligations to the victims. Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office