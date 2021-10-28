‘Joyous celebration of our loved ones’: El Panteon de Sacramento returns for Dia de los Muertos

El Panteon de Sacramento 2021 is the city’s Dia de los Muertos celebration of art, culture and tradition that embraces the spirits of our family members and loved ones who have passed on

Gary visited The Latino Center of Arts and Culture for the first day of the event’s 12th annual celebration. 

12th El Panteon de Sacramento: De Raíces a Tradiciones
The Latino Center of Art & Culture 
2700 Front St., Sacramento, CA 95818
Thursday-Sunday, October 28-31
Thursday and Friday – 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday – 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday – 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

