Judge grants Capital Christian HS football team chance to play in postseason

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A local high school football team has a record that is good enough to make the playoffs, but the team needs another win in the courtroom to get to the postseason.

There’s a little more enthusiasm on the practice field at Capital Christian High School this week.

“Each and every one of us feel blessed,” Capital Christian receiver Desmin Rushton told FOX40. “We thought our season was going to get cut short.”

After being told they were banned from the playoffs by the California Interscholastic Federation’s Sac-Joaquin Section and failing in an appeal, a Sacramento County judge recently granted the school a temporary restraining order against the section.

The order opens the door for the school to move forward for postseason play.

“We found out Friday afternoon, and we didn’t let our kids know, we didn’t let our parents know, we didn’t talk to anybody because we had a game to play,” explained Capital Christian athletic director Aaron Garcia.

The playoff ban came earlier this year from what the school considers a club team, involving Capital Christian players along with players from other schools, at times using Capital Christian’s facilities for the club football team.

The Sac-Joaquin Section took issue.

“We’ve been asking for a definition for school teams versus club teams,” Garcia said. “We ask for the last year and we ask for that this year, and even trying to figure out what bylaw they have the biggest problem with, and really haven’t ever been given clarity on that.”

Head coach Saul Patu told FOX40 he has been impressed with his team’s resolve during a difficult situation.

“It has been fun to see them kind of encourage each other, and regardless of what was for sure or not for sure, they have banded together as brothers and have been encouraging to each other the whole time,” Patu said.

The Capital Christian football team won’t know for sure if they are allowed to play in the playoffs until Nov. 1. That will be the next court date where the judge wants to hear from both sides.

If they are allowed to participate, those playoffs would start only days later.

FOX40 reached out to the Sac-Joaquin Section but was told they weren’t able to comment.