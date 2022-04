(KTXL) — Judge William Orrick says Iraqi refugee Omar Ameen did not receive a constitutionally sufficient bond hearing and must receive a new hearing within 30 days.

Ameen came to the U.S. to live with his family in Sacramento after aiding the military in the Iraq War.

Ameen was arrested and charged with terrorism in 2018 after he was accused of killing an Iraqi, charges he was later cleared of. However, deportation attempts by the federal government have kept Ameen in jail.