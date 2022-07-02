(KTXL) — Saturday marks the United States’ first National Wildland Firefighter Day, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

This day of recognition is for the effort put in by wildland firefighters at the federal, state, local, military, rural, contract and support levels.

“The selected date is especially meaningful as it occurs during the Week of Remembrance, which is held annually June 30 to July 6, and serves as an opportunity to renew our commitment to wildland firefighter safety as we remember those who have fallen in the line of duty,” the Fire Center said.

In order to help those show appreciation for wildland firefighters the Fire Center provided social media toolkits for read-to-post graphics and customizable graphics.

In an Instagram post on Saturday the Lassen National Park Service said:

“Each year we experience more extreme and longer wildland fires, and the wildland firefighting community rises to the challenge to protect life, property and natural and cultural resources.”

Lassen National Park was in the area of the 2021 Dixie Fire that burned 73,240 acres within the parks boundaries on Sep. 30, 2021.

Once the Dixie Fire had reached 100% containment on Oct. 26, 2021 it had burned 963,309 making it the largest single fire in California history.

CAL FIRE also shared their thanks to the thousands of firefighters that respond to California’s wildfires.

“These men and women work to save lives, property, infrastructure, and precious natural and cultural resources every year,” CAL FIRE said. “On behalf of all of us at CAL FIRE, thank you for your professional skills and efforts, and thank you for your service.”

Currently CAL FIRE crews are battling the Rices Fire in Nevada County which has burned over 900 acres and nearly 1,300 total personnel have responded to across the region.

Across social media, national parks, state parks, forest services, fire departments, local leaders and individuals are giving their thanks to the men and women who make up the wildland firefighting community.