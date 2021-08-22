July homicide suspect arrested in Georgia, 2 accessory suspects arrested in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police announced Sunday morning the arrest of three people connected to the homicide of a 19-year-old woman found inside an apartment in July.

Detectives identified 20-year-old Raymond Hainta as a suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Rebecca May Rochelle Chaquies.

Chaquies’ mother told FOX40 she found her daughter’s body inside her home on Occidental Drive near Great Falls Way on the morning of July 12.

“I tried calling her, and she wasn’t answering me,” Chaquies’ mother said in July. “I just didn’t feel comfortable. And so, I had to go check on her to make sure she was okay.”

When her family found her, Chaquies’ body had critical injuries and was declared dead when authorities arrived.

During their investigation, Sacramento police arrested 41-year-old Amy Hainta and 51-year-old Andrew Kearny on Thursday for accessory-related charges to the homicide.

Detectives said Raymond Hainta was arrested Friday by law enforcement in Atlanta, Georgia and he remains in custody there.

Police officials booked Amy Hainta and Kearny into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the killing but they said the victim knew Raymond Hainta before her death.

No additional information about the suspects nor the victim was released.

This story is developing.