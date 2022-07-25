(KTXL) — The National Weather Service Sacramento is warning of possible isolated thunderstorms over Northern California late Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday.

According to the NWS, thunderstorms can be expected anytime from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Valley from Modesto to Redding, the Bay Area and parts of the Sierra Nevada east of Sacramento.

According to the NWS, there is a possibility of dry thunderstorms, which may include lightning but little to no rain.

This type of thunderstorm tends to be more dangerous and can lead to wildfires because of the little rainfall that comes with it.

There is also the possibility of brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail, according to the NWS.