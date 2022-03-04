SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Sacramento County jury convicted a man Friday for fatally stabbing another man in Carmichael in 2019, according to Sacramento County District’s Attorney’s Office.

Stephen Jackson was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Jaitu Keys on Nov. 9, 2019. The DA’s office said the jury found an allegation of Jackson using a knife to be true.

According to the Sacramento County DA, Jackson invited a female friend to his house after they went to a high school football game together.

She declined Jackson’s invitation and he later hid a GPS tracking device in the trunk of her car, the DA said.

The attorney’s office said the female friend left and met with Keys in Carmichael.

Keys was sitting in the car with the friend when the DA said Jackson showed up and smashed the front passenger window. He then stabbed Keys four times, including once in the heart.

The female friend drove Keys to the hospital where he died, the attorney’s office said.

Jackson is scheduled for sentencing on April 1. He faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison.