PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found guilty of second-degree murder and assault with a firearm on an El Dorado County deputy in 2019 on Friday.

Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco fired at officers responding to an alleged robbery call at a Somerset marijuana grow on Oct. 23, 2019.

The property owner, Christopher Ross, didn’t notify officials that Orozco and Ramiro Morales lived in his grove and were armed with a firearm.

During the search, Orozco shot and killed deputy Brian Ishamel, wounded deputy Joshua Tasabia, and assaulted deputies Brian Shelton and Shawn Taroli.

Morales and Ross were charged in connection with the case. Morales was convicted of a felony violation of accessory after the fact. Ross was convicted of felony voluntary manslaughter and possession of marijuana for sale. The plants he had sold were valued at $250,000 to $500,000, which is illegal under federal and California law.

“Hopefully the guilty verdicts in this case help the victims, their family, and this community feel that justice has been served and help continue the healing process from this horrific event,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.

Orozco faces a possible sentence of life in prison. The sentencing hearing is set for May 13.