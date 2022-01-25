‘Just hope the violence stops’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting in North Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The search is on Tuesday night for whoever shot and killed a man in North Sacramento.

Flashing lights and yellow crime scene tape lined the neighborhood around Dayton and Roanoke streets during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Police Department investigators said they got a call just after 2 a.m. for a possible shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they went down Dayton Street where they found a man shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“I dozed off, and actually that’s what woke me up,” one neighbor, who went by the name New York, told FOX40. He said he heard the shots. “Real quick, real fast.”

New York said he knew the man who was gunned down and told FOX40 the victim was a father who loved his family.

“I hung out with him a couple times. Yeah, as far as I saw, he was minding his business, always playing with his kids,” New York said.

Those in this neighborhood said they felt distraught and angered to learn the victims’ kids will grow up without their father.

Some neighbors told FOX40 that the violence in the area has become all too common and out of control, and it must end.

“Just hope the violence stops, you know what I mean? The killing stops. We hope everybody can find mutual agreements and come together. Man, we don’t need to keep this going,” said a neighbor who identified himself as BJM Beats.

“Stop shooting, put the guns down, you know what I mean? It ain’t that serious, it ain’t that serious,” New York said.

As of Tuesday, there is no suspect information.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.