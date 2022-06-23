SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Food and Drug Administration banned all Juul Labs products nationwide on Thursday, saying the vape company played a significant part in the rise in youth vaping.

Since its launch in 2015, Juul’s sleek design and USB charger, revolutionized the popularity of youth vaping, causing lots of problems with vaping in schools and affecting their overall health.

“It was supposed to be like a way for people who smoke cigarettes to stop, but it just became like a gateway,” Sacramento resident Melvin Perkins Jr. said

It’s been an ongoing fight between Juul and the government, which regulated flavors like mango, mint and cucumber in 2019. Now, all Juul products are banned in the U.S.

“The FDA has it right on, and it’s too bad they didn’t do it two years ago. But better late than never,” Lawyer James Frantz, of Frantz Law Group, said.

According to the campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, at its peak popularity in late 2018 and early 2019, Juul sales comprised over 70% of the e-cigarette market. According to the National Youth Tobacco survey, high school e-cigarette use increased by 135% from 2017 to 2019.

This had a huge impact on school districts across the U.S.

“They’re doing it in the bathrooms and the hallways at the schools. They’re getting suspended; the schools having to put on training and education. It’s just been a real, real nasty situation,” Frantz said.

Health experts said not only did Juul Labs contribute to the teen vaping epidemic but it also had an effect on things like youth nicotine addiction and stunting lung growth.

“I see patients with me and my colleagues who are admitted to the hospital with severe lung injuries requiring high doses of steroids, large amounts of oxygen.” Dr. Rory Kamerman-Kretzmer, a pediatric pulmonologist, said. “There have even been people who end up on ventilators from vaping and e-cigarette use.”

Juul Labs put out a statement on Thursday disagreeing with the FDA’s decision, saying, in part, they’re going to appeal.

However, the market now has adapted, most moved on from Juul, and people are concerned kids will just get ahold of other vapes.

“I think people are always gonna have their hands on them or find some way,” Perkins Jr. said. “I think there’s gonna be a new type of thing that comes out.”

Juul products come down Thursday, and a week from Friday, in Sacramento County, all flavored vapes and even menthol cigarettes will be illegal. If caught, shops could face fines.