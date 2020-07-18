Juvenile driver hurt when stolen van overturns into Orangevale backyard

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile driving a stolen van was injured Friday when the van overturned into the backyard of an Orangevale home.

The California Highway Patrol says the juvenile rolled the white Ford van at Hazel and Madison avenues.

Emergency responders took the juvenile, who the CHP says sustained minor injuries in the crash, to Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

The CHP is still investigating but says the van had been stolen from a youth home.

