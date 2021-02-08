Juveniles jump into running ambulance, put it into gear in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Officials report two juveniles briefly took off with a running ambulance Monday evening as first responders were trying to help someone in North Sacramento.

Sacramento police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Plaza Avenue and Beaumont Street.

First responders were rendering medical aid to someone when two juveniles, both male, got inside the ambulance and put it into gear, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

As the ambulance rolled away, the boys jumped out and a good Samaritan was able to run up and stop the ambulance.

Police say no damages were caused and no one was injured. They also report there was no delay in caring for or transporting the patient.