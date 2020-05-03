K-9 apprehends suspect in Lathrop donut shop robbery

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested for allegedly robbing a donut shop Sunday.

Deputies say 42-year-old Brian Williams entered MX Donuts on Harlan Road in Lathrop around 8 a.m. and ordered some donuts. While the employees were putting together his order, Williams grabbed the register and ran out of the store, according to police.

Officials say K-9 Rony apprehended Williams after he continued to run from deputies. (Courtesy San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say before he could drive away, one of the employees slashed the car’s tires with a pocket knife. Not long after, deputies say a bystander saw Williams abandon the car in front of a Burger King on Harlan Road.

Because of the witness, authorities say they were able to secure the area and eventually find Williams. Williams continued to run from deputies but was apprehended by K-9 Rony.

Deputies say they later discovered the car used to drive away from the donut shop was stolen out of Manteca.