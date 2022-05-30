SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The third suspect in the K Street shooting, Mtula Payton, was arrested 55 days after that deadly night in downtown Sacramento.

The mother of Johntaya Alexander, one of the victims, said she’s grateful to know the last suspect involved in the shooting has been arrested. She told FOX40 she hopes they get six life sentences for the six lives lost.

After an extensive search for Payton, Sacramento police announced they had found him in Las Vegas, and with the help of Las Vegas Metro police and the FBI, Payton was arrested in the 1300 block of East Hacienda Avenue.

Court records show the district attorney’s office has evidence Payton fired shots during the altercations.

A local defense attorney not affiliated with the case said the time Payton spent on the run could hurt his case.

“If they can prove you flee and they can prove that you know you’re being sought, they’ll say, ‘Well, we would like to be able to tell the jury they’re entitled to give an inference of guilt in this case because it’s their own consciousness that they’ve done something wrong,'” defense attorney Mark Reichel said.

Authorities have said Payton and brothers Dandre and Smiley martin are allegedly responsible for the K Street mass shooting.

They all face multiple murder and gun charges. But Reichel said they’ll likely all try to prove they weren’t the ones who fired first.

The crux of any defense is going to be, ‘We’re guilty of a couple of things: One being gang members, two showing up armed to some street event or just in downtown Sacramento armed. But hey, we weren’t the ones that started this raucous,'” Reichel said.

Despite the arrest, local activist Berry Accius said we still have a long way to go surrounding gun violence in Sacramento.

“Being in the streets, in the community, I just see that this is just one step, possibly in the right direction, but in reality, there’s so much more work to be done,” Accius said. “This is just not enough.

Payton is expected to be in court in Las Vegas on Tuesday before being extradited to Sacramento.