SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than two thousand Kaiser mental health workers are expected to go on strike starting Monday morning.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers said that after a year of negotiating, talks have failed.

The union claims patients face long lines to meet with health care professionals. The union is likely to establish picket lines in Fresno, Roseville, and Sacramento medical centers.

“We have the deepest appreciation and gratitude for our mental health professionals and the extraordinary care they provide to our members,” Kaiser said in a statement.

Kaiser also said it will still see patients but priority will be given to urgent cases.