Kaiser Permanente to host vaccination clinic at Stockton Arena

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Before the pandemic, crowds of people would file inside the Stockton Arena for sporting events and other entertainment, but soon people will be coming to get vaccinated.

The arena will become home to a new mega COVID-19 vaccination site hosted by Kaiser Permanente.

“This is a great addition because we want to get more opportunities for our community members to get vaccinated,” said San Joaquin County Public Health Services educator Daniel Kim.

Kim said the health care system will provide its own vaccine supply from the state and will have the capacity to give thousands of shots a day.

“For them to be able to allocate a significant amount for some period of time would be great because, again, that increases our total number of doses that are coming into the county,” Kim said.

The details on how the vaccination site will operate are still in the works, though Kaiser Permanente officials did confirm it is opening.

According to Kim, vaccines will be available for anyone who is eligible and not limited to just Kaiser Permanente members.

“We hope to be able to cover all the people who are eligible, and then as the eligibility opens up, we’ll be able to reach more people in the county,” Kim explained.

The county is hoping the addition of another mass vaccine site will help lower case positivity rates, which is keeping the county in the most restrictive purple tier. It is one of just two local counties still in the state’s most restrictive tier.

“By having more people vaccinated, again, that will help us get less, hopefully, less people infected or get seriously ill,” Kim said.

Vaccinations are expected to begin at the Stockton Arena Tuesday.

FOX40 reached out to Kaiser Permanente but they declined an interview.