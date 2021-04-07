Kaiser Permanente workers picket at 30 facilities across state, demanding support during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento are protesting Wednesday, demanding more support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demonstrations are being held at 30 locations across California over the next few weeks.

This picketing comes after demonstrators say the healthcare giant slashed performance sharing bonuses, despite posting more than $6 billion dollars in profits over the last year.

“There’s a disconnect between the thinking of Kaiser executives and the experience of frontline workers. Workplace exposures have kept us home, as has the traumatic toll of working through this pandemic. So many caregivers have been physically exhausted from taking on extra shifts week after week and are mentally worn down. We need extra support from our employer right now, not less.” Donna Norton, Licensed Vocational Nurse at Kaiser Permanente Vacaville

In response to the protest, Kaiser Permanente released the following statement:

The union’s claim that we penalized them for not achieving attendance goals is false. Kaiser Permanente guaranteed our 160,000 labor-represented employees receive at least 100% of their target 2020 performance or appreciation bonus. The average payment for SEIU-UHW-represented employees was over $2,200, reflecting 112% of the target amount. We also provided $375 million in employee assistance during the past year to ensure that frontline employees had access to alternate housing options, special childcare grants, and two full weeks of additional paid leave for COVID-19 illness and exposure. Statement by Arlene Peasnall, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Kaiser Permanente