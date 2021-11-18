Kaiser union employees engage in sympathy strike in support of local engineers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of health care workers are expected to join the picket line Thursday all across Northern California.

Kaiser union employees will hold what they call a sympathy strike to picket in support of the engineers who have been on strike for over 60 days.

“My message today is that we are standing strong with our brothers and sisters of Local 39,” explained Kaiser medical assistant Kim Samuel. “Kaiser is treating them bad. When we see someone treating our brothers and sisters being bad, we stand up for them.”

This comes after more than 20 unions reached a tentative deal with Kaiser Saturday, averting a strike for about 50,000 west coast employees, including vocational nurses, pharmacy workers and housekeepers.

But, the healthcare giant has not yet reached a deal with the Northern California-based International Union of Operating Engineers, Stationary Engineers Local 39, representing about 700 or so Kaiser engineers.

The union representing the structural and biomedical engineers says what Kaiser is offering them will keep them underpaid.

Kaiser argues the union’s demands are unreasonable.

Assistance chief engineer Stan Golik, the Local 39 union team captain, wants to send a clear message to his employer.

“Just a fair wage. We’re not asking for anything more than what other hospitals are paying,” Golik explained. “We’re way below them by like $5 an hour. And they want to give us a deal that just does not make sense. All we’re asking for is something fair.”

Kaiser expressed optimism the two sides will ultimately reach a deal at the bargaining table.

All partial statement from Kaiser can be read below.

We are extremely grateful for all our frontline health care workforce, whose commitment to providing care and service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of inspiring. We recently reached successful agreements with dozens of unions that represent more than 60,000 Kaiser Permanente employees that demonstrate our commitment to providing excellent wages and benefits for all employees while meeting our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable care for our members and patients. These are market-leading contracts, reached through constructive and reasonable bargaining. Bargaining with Local 39 IUOE Kaiser Permanente has been bargaining in good faith with Local 39 IUOE, the union that represents about 600 Kaiser Permanente operating engineers, for several months. The union decided to call a strike and have kept employees out for more than two months. We are offering Local 39 employees wages that are similar to our other employees’ and that, on top of Local 39’s generous medical and the richest retirement benefits, will keep our engineers among the best compensated in their profession, at an average of more than $180,000 in total wages and benefits. We are not proposing any take-aways and our proposals do not differentiate between current and future employees. But union leadership wants more, asking for unreasonable increases far beyond any other union at Kaiser Permanente. We are optimistic that we can resolve the remaining issues with Local 39 at the bargaining table and reach an agreement that continues to reward our employees and supports health care affordability, just as we have with several unions this week. … We have taken steps to ensure that our members and patients will continue to receive high-quality, safe care and service should these strikes occur. … We are very sorry for any disruption members may experience as we take steps to ensure that we continue to provide high-quality, safe care during this union strike. Kaiser Permanente is indisputably one of the most labor-friendly organizations in the United States. Kaiser Permanente