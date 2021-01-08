Karen Garcia’s killer sentenced to 25 years in prison

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who killed his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, then fled to Mexico, was sentenced in a Colusa County court Wednesday to 25 years in prison.

The Colusa County District Attorney’s Office reports Salvador Garcia-Vaca pleaded guilty in the beating death of Karen Garcia. He faced charges for voluntary manslaughter, robbery and battery, as well as a special enhancement charge.

Garcia, who was 21 years old at the time of her death, went missing in January 2018.

Days after her disappearance, police found Garcia’s body in her car in a Woodland parking lot.

Garcia-Vaca spent a year and a half on the run before the U.S. Marshals Service announced in August 2019 that he had been found in Guadalajara, Mexico.