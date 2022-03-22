LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple of loose cows caused traffic delays on Highway 99 Tuesday afternoon in Lodi.

California Highway Patrol officials told FOX40 that the cows severely impacted traffic on the northbound lanes of the highway near Kettleman Lane.

The CHP is advising drivers to avoid the area while officers try to get all the cows into their haulers.

“If at all possible, avoid the area. If you do find yourself passing through the area, please remember that cows don’t like to be photographed, just keep traffic mooooving,” CHP officials posted on social media.

CHP officials told FOX40 that all the cows are safe and no crashes have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.