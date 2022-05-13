SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On the same day Kendrick Lamar released his first album in five years, the hip-hop artist announced tour dates including a stop in Sacramento.

The 34-year-old rapper from Compton will bring his “The Big Steppers Tour” to the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 30. Baby Keem and Tanna Leone were announced as the supporting acts for Lamar’s tour Friday.

The tour is in support of his new album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” which was highly anticipated by fans since Lamar announced its name and release date in April.

It’ll be Lamar’s first time back performing in Sacramento since his 2017 “Damn Tour,” which took place in August 2017 at the downtown venue.

Tickets go on sale to the public on May 20 at 12 p.m. oklama.com/tour.