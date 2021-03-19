Kennedy High School football player has medical emergency during game, collapses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – According to school officials, a Kennedy High School football player collapsed during the game after suffering a medical emergency Friday night.

School officials say they do not have information on the student’s condition.

The game between Kennedy High School and Hiram Johnson High School was canceled after the student collapsed.

Sacramento City Unified School District released the following statement:

Tonight, one of our student athletes suffered a medical emergency at a football game between Hiram Johnson and Kennedy High. We do not have further public information or comment we can provide at this time. Our thoughts are with the athlete, his family, and our Sac City Unified Community. Tara Gallegos, Chief Communications Officer Sacramento City Unified School District

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.