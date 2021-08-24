Keyes man faces murder charges in Modesto man’s shooting death

KEYES, Calif. (KTXL) — A Keyes man is facing murder charges after he was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting a Modesto man earlier this month.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said detectives, SWAT team members, air support and hostage negotiators went to Roselena Way around 4 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant. Joshua Rodriguez, 22, was safely taken into custody outside of his house and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center without bail.

Rodriguez is suspected of shooting 23-year-old Juan Aranda on Coray Way on Aug. 6, the sheriff’s office said.

Aranda was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office said it still has not uncovered a motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with more information about the shooting has been asked to call Detective Esquivez at 209-652-1792 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-602-7463.