Kidnapping suspect arrested after crashing car into a tree during car chase

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – A man is behind bars on kidnapping and assault charges after crashing his car in an attempt to evade police Monday morning, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received reports of a kidnapping around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Taylor Road in Roseville.

During their investigation they said a witness reported a woman on Sierra College Boulevard as kidnapped around 7 a.m.

Detectives said they began investigating and gathering information on 33-year-old Anthony Flemmings Williams and found his vehicle, a blue Maserati, several hours later on Taylor Road.

Detectives said Williams sped off and began driving recklessly, reaching extremely unsafe speeds.

Several neighboring law enforcement agencies responded to assist with capturing Williams, officials said.

Investigators said that during the pursuit, Williams crashed his car into a tree on Fulton and Marconi Avenues in Sacramento County.

Williams was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail on multiple charges including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $500,000.