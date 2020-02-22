Kidnapping suspect arrested after standoff at Lassen County home

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of kidnapping a woman in Lassen County was arrested after an hourslong standoff with police.

Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for 41-year-old Maitland Carpenter after they say he left with Dorothie Janaybean Crosby Monday, holding her against her will. Crosby was later found in Susanville Monday night.

On Friday around 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a home on Kei Deh Street, where Maitland was alleged holding a person at gunpoint inside a bedroom.

After deputies and officers from multiple agencies surrounded the home, officials say several people walked outside, including the person who was being held against their will by Maitland.

Maitland continuously refused to leave the house but by 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office says chemical munitions were deployed and he walked outside.