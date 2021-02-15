Kids describe getting lost in woods near Ione, how they were rescued

IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Three boys were found safe Saturday evening after being lost in a wooded area north of Ione.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said a 10-year-old boy called 911 after he and his two friends got lost exploring a wooded area north of Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Below is an excerpt from the conversation between the 911 dispatcher and the boy:

Dispatcher: “911, what’s the address of your emergency?”

Boy: “Um, we are stuck somewhere, in like the forest area type thing. And we’re all 11 and 10. And we just tried going exploring and we got stuck.”

Dispatcher: “Are you guys all doing OK right now?”

Boy: “Yeah. We’re just getting a little thirsty.”

Dispatcher: “Yeah, OK. Well, like I said, the deputies are on their way. Don’t leave your current location, ’cause we’ve got exactly where you guys are pinged to right now.”

As promised, deputies were able to ping the boys’ approximate location through their cellphone signal and with the help of an aerial drone, two deputies hiked into the area and recovered the boys before nightfall.

Deputies said the three boys were found with no injuries.

Two of the boys, 11-year-old Aiden Smith and 10-year-old Dylan Laprad, told FOX40 Monday about exactly what happened.

“We were exploring,“ Smith explained. “We go find cool areas. This big hill made out of rocks,”



“Well, technically clay,” Laprad said. “And we went to the mountain, and then on our way back, he decided to take a shortcut off the trail.”

But that shortcut didn’t quite work out for the three boys.



“Usually, we pass two mud puddles and we only passed one. So, he thought that we should just take a shortcut. But little did we know we didn’t pass two mud puddles. So yeah, that’s how we got lost,” Laprad said



“We realized that we, I got on my phone and looked at the maps to see where the apartment complex place was where we live. So, we kept going through bushes to get there and then halfway there we got lost,” Smith said.

Smith’s mother credits the boys for staying calm and getting help.

“Where they went, wasn’t as easy to get to them. So, I guess the sheriffs went on a private road to get closer to them,” said Shawna Smith.

Emergency 911 dispatchers with the Amador County Sheriff’s Office commended the young caller, describing him as a very smart 10-year-old boy.

“If this ever happens, stay calm. And stick together if you’re with people,” Smith advised.



“Teach your kids how to use their phones safely. And let them have it. Cause without that I don’t know what we would’ve done,” Shawna Smith said.