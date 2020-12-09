Kids receive gifts from first responders at Heroes and Helper event

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with other agencies to bring holiday cheer to local kids.

On Wednesday morning, they held the Heroes and Helper event at a Target in Lathrop.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event worked a little differently than in past years.

Instead of kids shopping with first responders in stores, they gave their wish list to a team member who shopped as the kids and their families waited in their cars.

“I know this is a very difficult time for everybody, especially with this restriction going on,” explained Deputy Alan Sanchez. “We want to make sure we kept everyone safe this holiday season — at the same time, keeping the holiday spirit going.”