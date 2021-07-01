Kids walk away from armed man demanding money, deputies say

MURPHYS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of trying to rob a group of children at a park in Murphys.

Around 4:15 p.m., a group of children between the ages of 10 and 12 years old was approached by 22-year-old Steven Mathew Pitsford at Murphys Community Park, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said.

Armed with a knife, Pitsford allegedly told the kids to give him their money.

According to the sheriff’s office, the children told the 22-year-old they didn’t have any money and walked away from him.

A parent of one of the children called 911 and deputies found Pitsford still at the park.

The sheriff’s office said he was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, willful cruelty to a child and exhibiting a deadly weapon. He also had a warrant out of Calaveras County for misdemeanor battery charges.

His bail was set at $75,000.