PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, are searching for Kiely Rodni, 16, who was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

Kiely was last seen on August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., at a party with more than 100 young adults. Police said that Kiely’s phone has been out of service since the party and that her car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate “8YUR127”, is also also missing.

Kiely has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’7” and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with green Dickies pants. She has numerous piercings including a nose ring.

If you know anything about Kiely’s whereabouts please contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.