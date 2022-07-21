NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Napa County officials identified the two people who died in a plane crash on Sunday as 61-year-old Scott Killian and 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks.

The plane crash happened Sunday morning around 8:30 near Pope Valley.

The Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said Killian, who was the pilot, was from Roseville, and the passenger, Hicks, was from Rocklin.

Both died at the scene.

How the crash occurred is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.