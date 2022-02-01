Kind words, donations pour in to those grieving slain Stockton fire captain

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Kind words and donations have been pouring in from all over the world to support the grieving family of a Stockton firefighter and his colleagues.

Captain “Max” Fortuna was shot and killed while responding to a call about a fire on Monday.

“It’s an absolute tragedy for us and to Stockton Fire Department and his family,” said Fire Captain Kevin Taylor, who worked with Fortuna for the last 15 years.

Stockton firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own. Fortuna was a 21-year veteran.

“There’s nothing that’s ever going to replace Max. It’s like losing a brother,” Taylor said. “We have a lot of difficult nights, we have a lot of arduous tasks and a lot of people have a problem staying positive. Max was never liked that. Max was always positive. He never complained.”

Deputy Fire Chief Shannon Lewis said Fortuna was a role model who left a legacy at the department for years to come.

“He’s just one of those captains that everybody looks up to. He’s worked in the busiest fire stations throughout his career and just really dedicated his career to the Stockton department, to the community of Stockton,” Lewis said. “He just means a lot to everybody in this department. And not only was he great at his job, but he was great at teaching other members, so he invested a lot in bringing up our new members, investing in training them how to be really good firefighters.”

The department has set up an online fundraiser for the Fortuna family, and in less than 24 hours it surpassed the $50,000 goal, with more donations still pouring in.

“This is a way to support our fire family and his family, and it’s been overwhelming,” Taylor said. “Our hearts go out to the Fortuna family and all of us in the fire department. It’s … Max was a big part of our fire department and he will be missed.”

In addition to monetary donations, people in the community have also dropped off food and many heartfelt messages have been received.

They said the show of support means everything to them.

“Grief is something that never shrinks, and that we have to grow around it. And that’s all we can do is keep Max in our hearts and grow around the grief that we have to suffer through,” Taylor said.