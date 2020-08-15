Kindergarten teacher shares how she keeps young students engaged during distance learning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Distance learning can be a challenge for students and their parents, but adapting is no easy task for teachers either.

“You always think your teacher sleeps at school,” said Miss Kissinger, a kindergarten teacher at David Reese Elementary.

Right now, that’s true for Kissinger.

“My bed is actually right next to my desk,” she explained. “I was like, can we turn the camera so you don’t see that, but I mean, that’s what the real world is right now!”

That is the reality for Kissinger, instructing students who have never stepped foot in a classroom all through her computer screen.

“Today is our 10th day of school. It’s going,” Kissinger said. “We’re being flexible. We’re learning new things every day. The families are being really supportive and helpful.”

Even the best teachers are facing challenges in the virtual world and keeping a kindergartener’s attention is certainly one of them.

“I’ll put on some glasses and say like, ‘This is our time for dancing.’ Or I’ll put a headband on and it’s like, ‘This is the time where just the teacher is talking,’” Kissinger explained. “Just kind of making myself look different all the time so then they’re kind of engaged, but also creating new procedures where those visual cues really help.”

Kissinger also incorporates breaks and recess into her lessons and creates opportunities for her students to connect over Zoom.

She said there’s simply no substitute for in-classroom interaction but until campuses reopen, she plans to ‘keep it simple.’

“There’s so much everyone is navigating, I think the simpler you go the easier and more successful you’ll feel and it will create a better experience for your students,” she said.

For more helpful tips from Miss Kissinger, visit Miss Kissinger’s Korner on YouTube.