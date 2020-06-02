Kings announcer put on administrative leave from radio show after BLM tweet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Kings’ play-by-play announcer and radio host Grant Napear is on leave from his radio show after tweeting about the protests Sunday.

Napear responded to a tweet from former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins asking him what he thought about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The response included “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!!”

The phrase “all lives matter” is considered by activists as an affront associated with criticism of Black Lives Matter.

KHTK, the radio station where Napear’s show airs, announced Tuesday Napear is on administrative leave.

The station is investigating the tweets.

Several former Kings, including Chris Webber and Matt Barnes, have come out against Napear in response to the tweet.

A statement from NBC Sports California said Napear’s comments do not reflect the company’s views and they have spoken to the Sacramento Kings about the matter.

Statement from NBC Sports California on Grant Napear: pic.twitter.com/yjZTujLk04 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) June 2, 2020