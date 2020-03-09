Kings fans attend game as organization steps up sanitation protocols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As Kings fans lined up outside of the Golden 1 Center to see their team play against the Toronto Raptors, the organization was taking on preventative measures inside to protect fans against the coronavirus.

“They’re going to keep the place up, you know do that extra, go the extra mile,” said fan Stephannie Watters. “The fans should still come out and support.”

Events at the Golden 1 Center will continue as planned but an enhanced cleaning protocol will be put in place, according to the organization.

The protocol comes after several events have been canceled in light of coronavirus concerns, including major festivals across the country. In a memo, the NBA advised players to limit contact with fans and for teams to “identify actions required” if it were to become necessary to play a game without fans.

“It’d definitely be weird to play,” said Toronto Raptors fan Jake Cardoso. “It might help them because they can hear better, but I don’t know. It would probably be boring for them, so they might not perform as well.”

While fans are staying prepared, they say it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Trying to wash my hands a lot,” said Kings fan Brent Crawmer. “I have my cowbell in a bag. Yeah, trying to stay as clean as possible.”

The Golden 1 Center is asking guests to continue washing their hands and to stay home if they aren’t feeling well.

“I think it’s a little overblown, but it’s always good to be careful,” said fan Preston Landes.