(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter said his car was egged Sunday morning after the California International Marathon forced him to park his car on the street in downtown Sacramento.

“My day was going well…until I saw my car, then it took a different turn,” Huerter said with a smile on his face.

“My car got egged today, yes. [I] don’t know, [I]don’t know who, but [it’s] unfortunate,” Huerter added during the media portion of Sunday’s practice.

Images shared to FOX40 Sports from Kevin Huerter’s Instagram story. (Image Credit: Kevin Huerter | Instagram)

After being asked why his car was even on the street in the first place, Huerter said, “There’s a race going on in Sacramento (referring to the California International Marathon), and it kind of screws up your daily routine so I had to park on the street just to make sure I get to practice.”

The 6’7 guard/forward, who is from Albany, New York, was obtained by the Kings in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on July 6, 2022.

Sacramento gave up Justin Holiday, Maurice Harkless and a future first-round pick for Huerter, who has been a valuable asset for the Kings since he was acquired.

This season, he’s averaging 13 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in 17 games while playing around 30 minutes a night.