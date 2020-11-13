Kings prepare for fans to return to Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While Sacramento County may have slipped back into the state’s purple tier of COVID-19 restrictions, the Sacramento Kings are already making preparations for fans to return to the arena.

March 11, 2020 was the last time Kings fans were allowed inside the Golden 1 Center.

A coronavirus scare canceled the game before it even began.

Kings season ticket holder Zach Hexom was in the stands when the crowd was told to leave the building.

“I knew something was up, but I didn’t think they were going to postpone the season that long and we wouldn’t see another home game for another year,” Hexom said.

Now, eight months later and with the start of the upcoming NBA season set to tip-off days before Christmas, fans are still wondering the same question: When can they go to a Kings home game again?

While other teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, have recently stated their season will start without fans at home games, the Kings tell FOX40 they are working on it.

Season ticket holders received an emailed statement from the team that reads in part:

“In the coming weeks, we’re looking forward to getting the schedule of games and more details from the league and local officials. We’re committed to keeping our fans updated every step of the way, so stay tuned for more information!”

Kings fans Brad Dorward and Alex Stemple say they still need to renew their season tickets, but add it will take dramatic circumstances for them not to.

“If they don’t allow me, if I have a chance of dying in the arena. That’s about it. I’m ready to go,” Dorward said.

With just over a month to go until the new season, and with Sacramento County set to once again enter the state’s purple, and most restrictive COVID-19 tier, it’s still unknown what fans in the stands will look like.

How many will be allowed at a game?

What safety measures will be taken before entering the arena and once inside?

And of course, when will it happen?

With 40 percent of the NBA’s overall revenue coming from ticket sales, it’s a safe assumption all teams want spectators, whenever and however they are allowed.

“I’m always looking forward to getting off work and going straight to the games, grabbing a drink, just laying low and enjoying it,” said Stemple.