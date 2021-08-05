Kings requiring all employees get vaccinated by Nov. 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all employees.

Full- and part-time workers will need to get their shots by Nov. 1.

“Tragically, this pandemic is not over and with the rising number of cases we have made the decision to require all Sacramento Kings team members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Health and safety are our utmost priority, and vaccines are the best tool available to protect one another and eradicate this virus.”

Fans at the Golden 1 Center for the first night of the NBA Summer League had to wait in long lines before getting inside. Depending on where attendees sit, G1C is requiring proof of either a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination.

Neither bags nor backpacks are allowed inside and masks are required in the arena.