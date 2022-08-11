FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio.

According to a news release, when the firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department arrived on the scene they found an “audible alarm, audible water flow alarm, and smoke banked down to the floor.”

Five engine companies, three truck companies, one ambulance, and two chief officers also arrived at the scene to help contain the fire.

It was determined that the fire started due to a cooking appliance. No one was in the building when the fire occurred and there were no injuries reported,