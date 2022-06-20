LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit of the U. S. Forest Service is warning visitors to Kiva Beach and Taylor Creek to be on the look out for toxic algae growths in shallow pools or slow-moving water.

The Center for Disease Control said that algae bloom can look like “foam, scum, mats, or paint on the surface of the water.”

The Forest Service said pets should not be allowed to eat algal mats or drink from the water where they are present.

Humans are also advised not to touch, eat, or swallow the mats.

The CDC said symptoms of harmful algae contact include

Stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea

Headache, fever, tiredness, or other general symptoms

Skin, eye, nose, or throat irritation

Neurological symptoms such as muscle weakness or dizziness

The CDC also warned that animals could potentially die within minutes after exposure to harmful algae.

California’s State Water Resources Control Board maintains an interactive online map of where harmful algae blooms have been voluntarily reported.