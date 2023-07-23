(KTXL) — One-hundred and fifty years ago, Samuel Knight established the Knight Foundry, which is the last water-powered foundry and machine shop in America.

On September 16, the Sutter Creek Knight Foundry, one of the nation’s best preserved 19th-century industrial complexes, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with its annual Feast at the Foundry gala event.

In a press release, the Knight Foundry organization said tickets are $85 each, $75 for Knight Foundry Alliance members. Tickets can be purchased at knightfoundry.com

The event is staffed “almost entirely” by volunteers. All proceeds from the event support volunteer work in “restoring and maintaining the historic Foundry for everyone to enjoy, now and in the future.”

“Feast at the Foundry is a fun and festive annual event that supports the may projects working at this historic site, first established by Samuel Knight 150 years ago,” read the release.

The statement continued to say that food, drinks, music, raffle prizes and auctions will all be available to attendees.

The Feast at the Foundry celebrates the Knight Foundry’s 150th anniversary (Credit: Sutter Creek Knight Foundry)

“Stroll through the Foundry, place bids at the raffle and silent auction, and shop at the gift shop before enjoying a multi-course dinner served on tables set down the center of picturesque Eureka Street, accompanied by live music.”

For those that are interested, more information is available at the Foundry on Public Tour Days, which are August 12 and September 9.

Seating is “very limited,” and tickets will not be available at the door.