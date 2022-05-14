SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A known felon was arrested by the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for the murder of Daune Walton Johnson on May 4 in the 5100 block of Southwest Avenue, according to sheriff’s deputies.

When Roman Julian Lopez, 35, was arrested for the murder of Johnson he was on formal searchable probation until 2023 in connection with a 2020 case, according to sheriff’s deputies.

In that 2020 case, Lopez was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, battery against a person/previous dating relationship and assault with a deadly weapon, according to sheriff’s deputies’ records.

On May 4 at approximately 11:24 p.m., a call came into the sheriff’s communication center that someone was laying on the sidewalk, according to sheriff’s deputies.

When deputies arrived they found a male, Johnson, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and deputies began performing life-saving measures, according to sheriff’s deputies.

When Metro Fire arrived Johnson was pronounced dead, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Lopez is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.