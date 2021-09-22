Korean War pilots to be honored at California Capital Airshow

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow is flying back in time this weekend, honoring two men who fought in the Korean War.

Pilots will fly vintage Corsair and Bearcat aircraft, reenacting an inspiring partnership of servicemen Jesse Brown and Thomas Hudner Jr.

Brown is the first African American to complete the U.S. Navy’s basic flight training program.

He flew 20 combat missions before his plane came under fire and crashed.

In a rescue attempt, his wingman Hudman Jr. died trying to save him.

Their incredible story was turned into a book called “Devotion” and a movie based on their story is set for release in 2022.

The planes featured in the airshow were also on the movie set.

FOX40 spoke to two pilots honoring those heroes on Saturday about why performing in airshows is so important.