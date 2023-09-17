(FOX40.COM) — DIRECTV and KTXL owner Nexstar Media Group announced in a joint statement Sunday that they made an agreement to temporarily return television stations to DIRECTV.

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement,” the statement read.

By re-adding those stations, DIRECTV subscribers may also have access to some NCAA and NFL games again.