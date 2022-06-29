SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the next 30-days La Cabana Restaurant at 8475 Folsom Boulevard will not be able to sell alcohol after their license was suspended by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) on Tuesday.

ABC said in a press release that the license was suspended after a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies (TRACE) investigation discovered La Cabana had served alcohol to 19-year-old Alan Humberto Reyes on May 15, 2021.

After leaving La Cabana, ABC said that Reyes was involved in a DUI crash on Highway 99 and Florin Road that critically injured the passenger in his car.

“Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep minors safe and prevent DUI crashes.”