(KTXL) — Downtown Sacramento and Stockton have recorded respective all-time high temperatures for September on Monday, Sept. 5., according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service stated that as of 3:31 p.m., the high in Downtown Sacramento was 110 degrees, and the previous record high temperature for the month of September was 108 degrees.

That record was reached on Sept. 1, 1950, which was later tied on Sept. 2, 1955, and once more on Sept. 6, 2020.

The National Weather Service also stated that Monday’s high in Stockton was 109 degrees, breaking its old September record of 106 degrees recorded in September 1988 and on Sept. 7, 2020.

The FOX40 Weather Center is forecasting a high temperature of 114 in Sacramento on Tuesday, which would tie the all-time record for the highest temperature recorded in that city.

According to the National Weather Service, the all-time record was reached in 1925 and the temperature has not reached that high since.

The all-time high for Stockon is 111 degrees, which was last reached in 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

On Labor Day, the NWS said that the majority of Central California residents, including residents of all major cities in the Central Valley, were at a “very high risk of heat-related illness” if precautions were not taken, such as drinking water, seeking air conditioning and staying indoors.